Calvert County Police Blotter August 14 – August 20, 2023

During the week of August 14 – August 20, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community.

On August 19, 2023, DFC Shoemaker responded to the area of Patuxent Point Parkway in Solomons, for a traffic complaint (a green van all over the roadway).

The Calvert County Emergency Communication Center advised an adult male driving the green van had pulled into a parking lot and was yelling at bystanders. The male identified as Charles Raymond Corbin, 48 of Lusby, was screaming vulgar statements and waving his warms in the air, capturing the attention of patrons in the shopping center.

Corbin was given multiple commands to stop being disorderly to which he failed to comply. Corbin was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

On August 18, 2023, at 6:17 p.m., Dep. Smith responded to the Safeway located at 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a female urinating on the sidewalk. According to witnesses, Jean Darlene Ross, 38 of Bellflower, CA, squatted near the entrance to the Safeway and urinated on the sidewalk in full view of the public and patrons of the shopping center.

Ross was issued a Trespass warning and was advised to leave the area. At approximately 8 p.m., Dep. Smith responded to 140 W. Dares Beach Road in the area of the TJ Max in Prince Frederick, for the report of a female urinating on the sidewalk in full view of the public. Investigation revealed Ross was observed once again squatting and urinating on the sidewalk between the Safeway and W. Dares Beach Road.

Witnesses also observed Ross cross into traffic without yielding making her a danger to the public and herself. Ross was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct, and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

On August 14, 2023, Cpl. Shrawder responded to the 7-Eleven located at 685 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a black male entered the store and stole a carton of Newport 100s cigarettes and a Red Bull energy drink then fled without paying for the items. The complainant followed the suspect until police arrived in the area. Cpl. Shrawder pulled up in his marked patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated at which point the suspect began to run to evade police.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect, Keith Jamael Francis, 30 of Lanham, was taken into custody.

A search of Francis’s person revealed the stolen items. Francis was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 – $1500, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order.



– On August 14, 2023, Deputy Sylver responded to the Advance Auto Parts located at 635 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) broke into a transport vehicle an attempted to steal the driver side door by snapping it off the hinges. The glass window to the door was also broken out. The estimated value of damaged property is $1200.00.

Damaged Property: 23-58534 – On August 19, 2023, Deputy Lee responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Baden Drive in Huntingtown, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised a rear basement window had been damaged. Deputy Lee observed the window screen had been ripped out and the window pane had been broken. The estimated value of damaged property is $500.00.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-58003 – On August 17, 2023, DFC Kwitowski responded to the 4200 block of Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, for the report of a vehicle theft. The complainant advised sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., an unknown suspect (s) stole the victim’s vehicle and an attached trailer from his yard. Deputies were able to track the vehicle to an address in the 6000 block of Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The victim’s wallet and $2,800 in cash were missing. This case remains under investigation.

Theft: 23-57401 – On August 14, 2023, Cpl. Durner responded to the Sheriff’s Office located at 30 Church Street in Prince Frederick, for a report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, an unknown suspect (s) stole 20 donated bicycles from the Bikes Across the World donation box located at 3205 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. The estimated value of stolen property is $2000.00

