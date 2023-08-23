Police Investigating Stabbing in Prince Frederick, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 800 block of Yardley Drive in Prince Frederick, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upperbody.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter be pre-launched to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the assault which appears to be isolated and domestic related.

Police placed one suspect in custody on the scene without incident.

Investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.