No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Structure Support Pillar in California Shopping Center

August 23, 2023

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the San Souci Plaza, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries in the parking lot.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Honda sedan stuck a structure support pillar in the shopping center parking lot.

The elderly operator and passenger were evaluated on the scene by EMT’s and both patients denied transport.

The structure was evaluated and no damage was found. All units returned to service within 20 minutes.




This entry was posted on August 23, 2023 at 4:03 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.