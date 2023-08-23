Impaired Driving Suspected After Vehicle Strikes Building in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at approximately 1:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the St. Mary’s Landing Apartments on Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle into the building with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a sedan off the roadway and into the side of the apartment building staircase with the adult female operator semi-conscious.

The operator denied any injuries and was not transported.

Police requested a translator to the scene to perform field sobriety testing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies used a phone to translate to the operator on the scene.

Impaired driving is suspected., however, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further information.

