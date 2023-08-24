Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Scotland, Firefighters Respond to Residence Twice in Under 2 Hours

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 8:20 p.m., firefighters from Ridge, Bay District, NAS Webster Field, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Seventh District and Second District responded to 14751 Eisenhower Way in Scotland, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small fire pit had spread to the nearby grass which extended into to the residence’s enclosed porch.



Firefighters from Ridge and NAS Webster Field extinguished the fire and placed all other responding units in service. Crews operated on the scene for approximately 25 minutes.

At 9:53 p.m., units responded to the same residence for 911 calls reporting the porch was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the residence.

Firefighters extinguished the bulk of the fire in under 20 minutes, and operated on the scene for over 3 hours.

Police, and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the second fire. SMECO responded due to downed lines.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

