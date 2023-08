Marina Vital Bennett HAS BEEN LOCATED

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing “at risk” person:

Marina Vital Bennett, Asian Female 84 y/o Last Seen wearing a: colorful windbreaker and walking with a walking stick.

She was last seen in the area of Hickory Lane, in the Town Creek Neighborhood on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:40 a.m.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Marina Vital Bennett, please call 911 or 301-475-8008.