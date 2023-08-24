Overturned Tow Truck in Mechanicsville Closes Southbound Three Notch Road

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 3:17 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Persimmon Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported overturned tractor-trailer.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a heavy duty wrecker on its side in the Southbound lanes with the operator out of the vehicle.

HAZMAT crews were requested to respond due to diesel fuel leaking into the median/grass.

Incident is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

Avoid the area and expect extended delays. Special equipment is responding from St. Mary’s and Charles County to assist along with MDOT SHA and additional police due to citizens not following traffic control directions. SOUTHBOUND will remain CLOSED and responding emergency apparatus will be travelling Northbound in the Southbound lanes from Baptist Church Road to the scene.

Police will be on scene for traffic control. Slow down and use caution in the area.

All photos courtesy of your Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

