Aircraft Crash in Clements Under Investigation, No Serious Injuries Reported

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, at approximately 5:32 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 23614 Bayside Road in Clements, for the reported aircraft crash.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1973 Cessna seaplane upside down in a cornfield with both occupants out of the aircraft.

Firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County are operating on the scene with the assistance of HAZMAT crews and NDW Patuxent River to off-load fuel.

At this time, no other information will be released until the investigation is complete, however, no serious injuries were reported. Both occupants were conscious and alert. No patients have been transported as of 6:20 p.m.

The plane, a 1973 Cessna Seaplane is registered to SOMD SEAPLANES LLC out of Lexington Park.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and (NTSB) National Transportation Safety Board, (FAA) Federal Aviation Administration have been requested to the scene to begin their investigation into the cause of the accident.

