No Injuries Reported After Seaplane Makes Emergency Landing in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE: No serious injuries were reported by the pilot and passenger of a small seaplane that reportedly stalled in the air forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in St. Mary’s County.

The pilot is identified as Anthony Capozzi, 63, of Venice, Florida. The passenger is identified as Charles O’Brien, IV, 35, of Leonardtown, MD.

Neither the pilot nor passenger reported any injuries.

The plane involved is a Cessna 185 equipped with pontoons. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Thursday, August 24th, Maryland State Police at the Leonardtown Barrack were dispatched to the report of a plane crash at a field off of Bayside Road near Montpelier Road in Clements, Maryland.

Arriving troopers found the plane resting on its roof in a cornfield. No one on the ground was injured.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pilot reported he was forced to perform an emergency landing after the aircraft suffered engine failure and stalled. State Police notified officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist along with Charles County HAZMAT.

The investigation is ongoing.



On Thursday, August 24, 2023, at approximately 5:32 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 23614 Bayside Road in Clements, for the reported aircraft crash.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1973 Cessna seaplane upside down in a cornfield with both occupants out of the aircraft.

Firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County are operating on the scene with the assistance of HAZMAT crews and NDW Patuxent River to off-load fuel.

At this time, no other information will be released until the investigation is complete, however, no serious injuries were reported. Both occupants were conscious and alert. No patients have been transported as of 6:20 p.m.

The plane, a 1973 Cessna Seaplane is registered to SOMD SEAPLANES LLC out of Lexington Park.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and (NTSB) National Transportation Safety Board, (FAA) Federal Aviation Administration have been requested to the scene to begin their investigation into the cause of the accident.

