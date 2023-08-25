Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Accokeek, Victim Identified as Waldorf Man

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Thursday night. The deceased driver is identified as 54-year-old Lamont Hoyer of Waldorf.

On August 24, 2023, at approximately 9:50 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Farmington Road in Accokeek for a collision involving three vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a pickup truck was attempting to make a left turn onto Farmington Road from northbound Indian Head Highway.



Hoyer and the driver of a third vehicle were traveling southbound on Indian Head Highway approaching the intersection of Farmington Road.

Preliminarily, the driver of the pickup truck collided with Hoyer’s vehicle, causing the pickup truck to then collide with a third vehicle. Hoyer was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck and two passengers in Hoyer’s vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The third driver was not injured.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 23-0050057.