St. Mary’s County Cold Case: Deondre Augustus “Gus” age 20 of Lexington Park

On Wednesday, August 24, 2011 at 11:38 p.m., police units responded to the area of Sell Drive, Lexington Park, Maryland for the report of a motor vehicle striking a tree.

Upon police arrival it was determined the operator of the vehicle, Deandre Agustus Hawkins, age 20, of Lexington Park had a gunshot wound in his upper torso. Hawkins was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deondre Augustus “Gus” Hawkins lived his entire life in Southern Maryland. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and spent his time fishing and being with his family and friends.

Gus spent the last day of his life visiting the College of Southern Maryland to sign up for classes. His mom recalls around 10pm, he decided to grab a bite to eat at McDonald’s. He told his mom, “I’ll see you.”

Later that evening, deputies were dispatched to a car accident at St. Clement’s Crossing off Sell Drive in Lexington Park. They discovered a car had hit a tree. Gus was inside, behind the wheel, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators worked all leads, but the case remains open. Got a tip? Call or email Detective Corporal Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 ext 8010 or [email protected].

