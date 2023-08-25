International Overdose Awareness Day Recognizes Those Affected by Addiction





This year on International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31st, St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center, a Program of Pyramid Healthcare, will be honoring the individuals and families whose lives have been affected by drug overdose.

This includes family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one; workers in healthcare and support services who extend their strength and compassion; and first responders who selflessly assume the role of lifesaver.

International Overdose Awareness Day raises the community’s understanding about drug overdose risks, substance use treatment, how to respond to an overdose, and how to overcome stigma in overdose prevention.

SMCHD, in partnership with Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center, will be hosting a “Walk and Share” event on August 31, 2023 at the Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Join us for:

Candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m.

Peer support

Naloxone (Narcan) training

Anti-Stigma information

“We want to recognize and support the many persons whose lives and families have been impacted by drug use and overdose, including those who care for loved ones struggling with the illness of addiction,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Events like this are an important resource as we address stigma and educate our community members on how to get help.”

“We hope that this event helps those going through this pain feel seen and supported,” said Laura Stewart Webb, Director of Engagement and Special Projects for Pyramid Healthcare. “If you are going through this, you are not alone. Help and community is available.”

For more information, please contact Laura Stewart Webb at 240-808-1875 or by email at [email protected] or visit firstrecoverysomd.org/.

For more information about the Go Purple initiative to end stigma around mental health concerns and substance use disorders, please visit smchd.org/gopurple.

Photos courtesy of Overdoseday.



