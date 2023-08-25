End Hunger in Southern Maryland Teams Up with Southern Maryland Blue Crabs for Regional Food Drive September 9-10, 2023

In what is shaping up to be an inspiring display of the power of community, End Hunger in Southern Maryland is proud to announce its partnership with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team for a one-of-a-kind food drive aimed at tackling local hunger: GRAND SLAM GIVING.

The food drive will take place on the weekend of September 9-10, 2023 , at the picturesque Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. Fans and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which will be collected at the stadium entrance to support local food pantries.

The End Hunger Grand Slam Food Drive aims to rally the local community, baseball fans, and generous individuals to come together and make a difference. Everyone who participates by bringing a non-perishable food item to the event will receive a complimentary ticket to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ game, fostering an atmosphere of joy and solidarity as we work towards a hunger-free community.



The first night of the Food Drive falls on the same evening as the Blue Crab’s First Responders Night as the team recognizes the hard work and dedication the region’s First Responder have given to Southern Maryland. And that weekend also concludes the Blue Crabs 2023 home game schedule.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have a long-standing commitment to community service and they are calling upon their loyal fanbase and local residents to join them in this positive step towards making a significant impact in the fight against food insecurity.

“We’re thrilled to join hands with End Hunger in Southern Maryland for this historic partnership,” Jacob Dunaway, Community Relations Manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. “Baseball has the power to bring people together, and the Blue Crabs are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of our neighbors. We feel this is a great way to conclude our 2023 Season, and so we are proud and excited to welcome the community to Regency Furniture Stadium to help combat the critical issue of local hunger.”

End Hunger in Southern Maryland aims to address the critical issue of hunger that often goes unnoticed in rural communities. According to recent data, over 12% of Southern Maryland’s rural population faces food insecurity, struggling to access sufficient and nutritious food to lead healthy lives.

“We have always believed in the power of strategic partnerships to make a significant community impact,” said Robert Hahn, Executive Director of End Hunger in Southern Maryland. “Teaming up with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs is a testament to our shared commitment to transforming Southern Maryland into a hunger-free region. Together, we can turn the tide on hunger and bring hope to those in need.”

Representatives from End Hunger in Southern Maryland will be present at the food drive to collect the donated items and ensure that the food reaches those who need it the most.

Local businesses have also rallied around the cause, with several sponsoring the event and offering incentives for donations, proving that when individuals, organizations, and sports teams unite, they can create a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

Sponsors already include: Nissan of Lexington Park, BecomeOne Project, Maryland Youth Advisory Commission, Chick-fil-A, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Maryland, Live Local Maryland, EvokePurpose, Buick GMC of Brandywine and Father Michael’s Mission, Inc.

Food drive participants will have the opportunity to win exclusive merchandise, tickets to future games, and other promotional specialties.

So let’s step up to the plate and hit a home run against hunger and join End Hunger in Southern Maryland and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on September 9-10, 2023, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland!

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:30pm & Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2pm

: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:30pm & Location : Regency Furniture Stadium, Waldorf, Maryland

: Regency Furniture Stadium, Waldorf, Maryland Theme : “Grand Slam Giving Food Drive”

: “Grand Slam Giving Food Drive” Sponsored by : End Hunger Southern Maryland and The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

: End Hunger Southern Maryland and The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Admission: FREE with a food donation.

End Hunger In Southern Maryland is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating hunger in the region through community partnerships, outreach programs, and providing food assistance to underserved communities in the region. The organization strives to create a hunger-free Southern Maryland by raising awareness about the challenges of rural hunger. To learn more, visit www.ehsmd.org or email [email protected]

About Southern Maryland Blue Crabs: The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs is a professional baseball team based in Waldorf, Maryland. They compete in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and they are known for their unwavering commitment to community service and making a positive impact in Southern Maryland. To learn more, visit www.somdbluecrabs.com.

