AUDIO: Police Investigating Two Dead After Suspected Overdose in Lexington Park

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, at approximately 11:56 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the 46000 block of Frostburg Plains Road in Lexington Park, for the reported overdose involving multiple patients.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find two patients beyond help and pronounced them deceased on the scene. All other responding medical personnel was placed in service.

Police requested firefighters to check the residence for carbon monoxide and other possible hazards which yielded negative results. Police are investigating the deaths.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



