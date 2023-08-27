One Dead and One Flown to Trauma Center After Collision in Prince Frederick

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 11:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Benedict Bridge and the Bridge Drivein store located at 6654 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with two subjects unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with two trapped and one unresponsive. A helicopter was requested to land nearby.

A short time after first responders arrived on scene, one adult victim was pronounced deceased.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported an adult female to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.