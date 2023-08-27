Police Activity in Lexington Park – Willows Road, Lancaster Park and Glen Forest Closed

Advisory: Police activity in Glen Forest neighborhood and Lancaster Park. Remain indoors or avoid area.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further information and updates may be provided later on.

Police responded to a residence for reports of suicidal male possibly armed with a handgun.

One vehicle is currently surrounded by police and the Emergency Services Team are on scene.

Emergency medical personnel are standing by for police.

Avoid the area and use Point Lookout Road as a detour.

