Police Situation Involving Armed Male in Lexington Park Ends Tragically

update 8/28/2023: On Sunday, August 27th, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Willows Road after receiving a 911 call advising a male subject sent a photo of a handgun with a suicidal message to the 911 caller, who further advised they did not know where the male was at.

Police located the male subject in a vehicle which was parked at the Lancaster Park on Willows Road in Lexington Park.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Team responded to the scene along with an ambulance which was placed on standby.

Nearly 2 hours after the 911 call was made, the male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and all emergency medical personnel was placed in service at around 7:50 p.m.

No other details will be released.



Advisory: Police activity in Glen Forest neighborhood and Lancaster Park. Remain indoors or avoid area.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further information and updates may be provided later on.

Police responded to a residence for reports of suicidal male possibly armed with a handgun.

One vehicle is currently surrounded by police and the Emergency Services Team are on scene.

Emergency medical personnel are standing by for police.

Avoid the area and use Point Lookout Road as a detour.

