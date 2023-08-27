St. Mary’s County Corrections Officer Injured After Being Assaulted by Inmate with Violent History

On Friday evening, a Corrections Officer was seriously assaulted by an inmate at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

While standing her post, Corrections Officer Hannah Suite was approached by inmate Kamisha Raquel Thomas who threw a cup of liquid at C/O Suite and then suddenly and violently attacked the Corrections Officer.

Inmate Thomas repeatedly struck C/O Suite in the face and head in an attempt to gain a position of advantage. C/O Suite was able to summons help using her radio as she was blocking the repeated blows from the inmate.

At that time, several females incarcerated in the unit came to the aid of the Corrections Officer and were able to help stop the assault.



C/O Suite was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where she was treated for several abrasions, a laceration to her left eyebrow, hematomas, and the possibility of a concussion.

Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Steve Hall visited Corrections Officer Suite at her house and awarded her the Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal.

Sheriff Hall remarked, “Our Corrections Staff are an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office. Day in and day out, they deal with those incarcerated at our Detention and Rehabilitation Center. They are the “silent line” of security – you rarely see them, but they are working 24/7 to protect the community. This was a brutal assault on a Corrections Officer and we are thankful that Hannah did not receive life threatening injuries. I am very proud of the way she stood her ground and refused to give up until help could arrive.”

Sheriff Hall added, “I am grateful for the inmates who came to the aid of the Corrections Officer; it’s a testament to the respect the inmates had for C/O Suite and that there is a lot of good within the detention center. This incident illustrates what Corrections Officers deal with on a daily basis – the worst and the best of human behavior.”

Inmate Thomas was charged with 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, 1st Degree Assault on a DOC employee and 2nd Degree Assault on a DOC employee.

Thomas has been held on a no bond status since June 26, 2023, for assault first degree and indecent exposure.

Thomas has multiple previous arrests for assault, including assaulting a police officer on December 16, 2014, when police were on the scene of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park for a disturbance.

While placing another suspect under arrest, Kamisha Raquel Thomas, age 22 at the time, approached Deputy Johnson and Deputy Teague in an aggressive manner.

She was ordered to calm down, however she continued to attempt to communicate with the other arrested suspect. Thomas’s actions caused a large crowd to form. She was advised if she did not stop her disorderly conduct she would be placed under arrest.

Thomas continued her conduct and was advised by Deputy Teague she was under arrest. At which time, she swung her fist at Deputy Teague and pushed him as he placed her in handcuffs. After Thomas was handcuffed she continued to kick Deputy Teague several times.

Assault- On March 8, 2022, Dep. Reynolds responded to the 21300 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Kamisha Raquel Thomas, age 29 of Lexington Park, pushed the victim causing the victim to fall and sustain injury to the victim’s knee and elbow. Thomas was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

