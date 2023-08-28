Police Investigating Loaded Handgun Found in Teachers Lounge Restroom of Middle School

The Prince George’s County Police Department is conducting an investigation to determine who brought a gun to Sonia Sotomayor Middle School in Adelphi.

At approximately 10:20 am, the PGPD was notified a loaded gun was discovered in a teachers’ lounge restroom. It is unclear who brought the gun and how long it had been in the restroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 301-699-2601.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 23-0050137.