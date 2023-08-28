12-Year-Old Transported to Children’s Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Prince Frederick

August 28, 2023

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of English Oak Lane and Silverwood Lane in Prince Frederick, for the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 Dispatchers advised the victim is a 12-year-old child who was riding a scooter, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

A short time later, Trooper 2 was cancelled and emergency medical personnel transported the child to an area children’s center by ambulance.

Police are investigating the collision.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene.

