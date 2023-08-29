Calvert County Election Board to Hold Special Meeting to Gather Public Feedback on Proposed Precinct Changes

The Calvert County Election Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m., to gather public feedback on proposed changes to polling place locations.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the auditorium at the Calvert Pines Senior Center, located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

Members of the public may also participate virtually through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81209921390.

The following changes are being proposed:

Changing the precinct boundary between Precinct 1-3 (St. Leonard Elementary School) and Precinct 1-4 (Mutual Elementary School). View map (PDF)

Changing the location of the polling place for Precinct 1-5 from Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus (35 Appeal Lane, Lusby) to Southern Community Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby).

Changing the location of the polling place for Precinct 1-7 from Mill Creek Middle School (12200 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby) to Patuxent High School (12485 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby). View map (PDF)

Changing the location of Precinct 3-6 from Northern Middle School (2954 Chaneyville Road, Owings) to Northern High School (2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings). View map (PDF)

Changing the location of Precinct 3-7 from Fairview Vote Center (8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings) to Northern High School (2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings). View map (PDF)

The public comment period will stay open for 10 days after the meeting. Comments may be emailed to [email protected] or sent by mail to Calvert County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 798, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. For more information, residents may contact the Election Board office at 410-535-2214.