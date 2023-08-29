Maryland State Police Recover Loaded Guns After Traffic Stop In Calvert County

August 29, 2023

Anayah Ann Battle, 40 (left) and Anthony Jerome Hill, 43 (right) both of Washington, D.C.

(SAINT LEONARD, MD) – Maryland State Police recovered two loaded handguns and arrested a man and a woman following a traffic stop on Sunday in Calvert County.

Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday pulled over a Chrysler that was seen swerving and moving erratically in the area of Route 4 and Lancaster Drive in Saint Leonard.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers observed a handgun lodged between the center console and the driver’s seat. The firearm was loaded and missing a serial number. Troopers then initiated a search of the vehicle, which yielded a second, loaded handgun in a purse.

The driver of the vehicle, Anthony Jerome Hill, 43, and the passenger, Anayah Ann Battle, 40, both of Washington, D.C., were arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center for processing.

The case remains under investigation.



Anayah Ann Battle, 40 (left) and Anthony Jerome Hill, 43 (right) both of Washington, D.C.

This entry was posted on August 29, 2023 at 9:15 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.