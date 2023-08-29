Maryland State Police Recover Loaded Guns After Traffic Stop In Calvert County

(SAINT LEONARD, MD) – Maryland State Police recovered two loaded handguns and arrested a man and a woman following a traffic stop on Sunday in Calvert County.

Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday pulled over a Chrysler that was seen swerving and moving erratically in the area of Route 4 and Lancaster Drive in Saint Leonard.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers observed a handgun lodged between the center console and the driver’s seat. The firearm was loaded and missing a serial number. Troopers then initiated a search of the vehicle, which yielded a second, loaded handgun in a purse.

The driver of the vehicle, Anthony Jerome Hill, 43, and the passenger, Anayah Ann Battle, 40, both of Washington, D.C., were arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center for processing.

The case remains under investigation.

