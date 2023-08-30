Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Deputy Deinert

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to introduce Calvert’s newest deputy. Please join us in welcoming Deputy Thomas Deinert to the agency.

Deputy Deinert was sworn in, pinned, and signed his Oath of Office during the Calvert Board of County Commissioners’ public meeting on Tuesday.

Deinert has police experience with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Thank you for choosing to protect and serve the citizens of Calvert County. We wish you a safe and successful career.

Please join us in welcoming Deputy Deinert to the CCSO family

