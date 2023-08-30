Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Dirt Bike in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a dirt bike on Monday in Lanham. The deceased passenger on the dirt bike is 22-year-old George Jackson of Greenbelt.

On August 28, 2023, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers responded to the area of Lanham Severn Road and Main Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved car was heading eastbound on Lanham Severn Road and the dirt bike traveling westbound. As the car’s driver attempted to make a left turn onto Main Street, his car and the dirt bike collided.

The dirt bike rider and the passenger, Jackson, were both transported to a hospital. Jackson died a short time later. The dirt bike rider suffered serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the involved car were not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0050876.