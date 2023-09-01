UPDATE: Tow Truck Driver Struck and Killed While Assisting Disabled Motorist in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 9/1/2023: Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

At about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North at Powder Mill Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a tow truck driver stopped to assist the driver of a 2009 Toyota Yaris, which was disabled on the left shoulder of the road.

A third vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Scion iA, driven by Hans Jurgen Gutierrez Samoya, 24, of Laurel, Maryland, sideswiped the vehicles and struck the tow truck driver.

The Scion also struck a 2014 Honda Accord, which then crashed into a tractor trailer.

The tow truck driver, identified as Osama Abdelfattah Marey, 31, of Suitland, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

The driver of the Honda, a 76-year-old female, was transported to Suburban Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Samoya remained at the scene.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closures at the scene. I-95 was reopened by 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers from the College Park Barrack, with assistance from the Crash Team and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are conducting the investigation into the crash.

Once their investigation is complete, the findings will be submitted to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether charges will be filed in this case.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



