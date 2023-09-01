Charles County Police Seeking Waldorf Man Wanted for Sexual Child Abuse

Charles County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Katravien Tyrieus Vercher, 24, of Waldorf, who was recently indicted on multiple counts of sexual child abuse.

Warrants are on file charging Vercher with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, and other related charges.

The Warrant Unit has been searching for Vercher, but he has not been located. Vercher is 5’9”, 185 lbs., and frequents Waldorf, Oxon Hill, and areas in Washington, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Rickard at 301-609-3282 ext. 0660. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in the case.