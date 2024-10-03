Waldorf Man Convicted of 5 Counts of Sexual Abuse of A Minor Involving Three Young Children

UPDATE 10/3/2024: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, a Charles County jury, after a 3-day trial, convicted Katravien Tyrieus Vercher, 25, of Waldorf, of five counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and one count of Third-Degree Sexual Offense.

On March 22, 2023, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Waldorf for the report of child sexual abuse.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the juvenile victims’ mother. The mother reported that Vercher sexually abused three of her children over the course of three years.

An investigation revealed that Vercher moved in with the victims and their mother at their Waldorf residence in 2020. Vercher began abusing the victims within a few months of moving in.

The victims were 5, 6, and 10 years old when the incidents first began. In the first incident, Vercher asked the 10-year-old victim if she wanted to play a game, and she responded yes. Vercher then began making sexual advances toward the victim.

The sexual contact with the 10-year-old victim continued repeatedly over the course of three years and progressed in nature. He also came up with a code phrase to use with the victim when they were around other people, indicating he wanted sexual contact.

Vercher engaged in sexual acts with the other two minor victims as well. On one occasion, the two youngest victims were present during the sexual act at the same time.

One of the victims eventually reported the abuse to their mother, who then called the police.

During the course of the investigation, Vercher admitted to making comments about the 10-year-old victim’s appearance and being attracted to what she was wearing. He also admitted to slapping her buttocks.

A sentencing date for Vercher has been set for December 16, 2024. He faces 115 years in prison.



Charles County Sheriff’s investigators located a man wanted in connection with multiple counts of sexual child abuse.Katravien Tyrieus Vercher, 24, of Waldorf, turned himself in to authorities on September 5.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sapienza at 301-609-3282 ext. 0588. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

8/31/2023: Charles County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Katravien Tyrieus Vercher, 24, of Waldorf, who was recently indicted on multiple counts of sexual child abuse.

Warrants are on file charging Vercher with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, and other related charges.

The Warrant Unit has been searching for Vercher, but he has not been located. Vercher is 5’9”, 185 lbs., and frequents Waldorf, Oxon Hill, and areas in Washington, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Rickard at 301-609-3282 ext. 0660. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in the case.