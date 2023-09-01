Man Charged with Murder of Missing Greenbelt Woman

Following an extensive investigation, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has identified and charged a suspect with the murder of 59-year-old Mariame Sylla of Greenbelt. Ms. Sylla was reported missing in the city of Greenbelt in late July.

The suspect is 33-year-old Harold Francis Landon III of University Park. At this time, there is no indication the suspect and victim were known to each other.

On August 1, 2023, at approximately 6:20 pm, PGPD patrol officers responded to the 7300 block of Old Alexander Ferry Road in Clinton after human remains were located outside. The PGPD’s Homicide Unit also responded to the scene and opened a death investigation.



DNA testing recently confirmed those remains are Ms. Sylla. An autopsy is being conducted to determine her cause of death. Investigators are also working to determine where and when she was murdered.

Through various investigative techniques, Landon was identified as the suspect. He has been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since August 1, 2023, on an unrelated assault charge. PGPD Homicide Unit detectives filed first degree murder charges against him today for the murder of Ms. Sylla. The motive for the murder remains under investigation.

“Ms. Sylla was a beloved teacher and member of the Greenbelt community. Her murder is tragic. We hope the arrest of Landon provides some comfort to her family and all who knew and loved her. I thank the women and men of our Homicide Unit, the Greenbelt Police Department, and all of our partner agencies for their relentless effort to find Ms. Sylla’s murderer and hold him accountable,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has worked in partnership with the Greenbelt Police Department and Greenbelt Police Chief Bowers on this on-going investigation. The PGPD also appreciates the assistance of the FBI – Baltimore Field Office, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, Chesapeake Search and Rescue, the Calvert K-9 Search Team and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office on this case.

