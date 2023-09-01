Maryland State Police Arrest Baltimore County Man for Sexual Solicitation of A Minor In Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a child over a smartphone app in Anne Arundel County.

Luis Esteban Borunda, 65, of Essex, Maryland, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, on August 22 Borunda engaged in an inappropriate text chat who he believed was an underage female. Borunda was actually chatting with a special agent with the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office posing as a 13-year-old female online.

Borunda, who also sent who he thought was the female a filtered photo of himself, suggested meeting with her Wednesday at a location in Anne Arundel County.

According to a preliminary investigation, Borunda arrived at that location and Maryland State Police, with assistance from affiliate members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested the suspect at the scene.

Due to the wide focus of the investigation, it is believed that there could be more victims who have yet to be identified, so parents whose children had or may have had contact with Borunda are asked to call 1-800-637-5437 where they will be able to speak with investigators with the Maryland State Police regarding any such contact.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

