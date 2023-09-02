2023 Patriot Day 5K and Kids Fun Run to Honor Brice Trossbach and All Local Patriots

This year, Little Flower School will be hosting the 8th Annual LFS Patriot Day 5K on September 9, 2023.

Each year, this event is held on the Saturday preceding Patriot Day, September 11, to honor our local “patriots” to include military, firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical technicians.

Participants in the 5K can run or walk, and children 10 & under are invited to participate in our 1-mile Kids’ Run on the school grounds.

They are very excited about this community event and LFS fundraiser! At Little Flower School, their commitment to the growth of the whole child is achieved through a focus on their core values: faith, knowledge, and service. This event will complement their environment that encourages service to each other, their school, and especially to the community.

Participants are invited to run or walk the 5K on site beginning at Little Flower School or to participate virtually from wherever they are, if preferred. Children 10 & under are invited to participate in the 1-mile Kids’ Run on Little Flower School grounds prior to the 5K.

This year they will be doing a packet pick up day on 9/8/2023 from 4:00 – 6:00pm at Little Flower School where Knowledge Boxing will have on site boxing basics tutorials for children. Sweet Blue Smoke will also be on site with their food truck for Dinner purchases.

9/8/2023 will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Packet Pick up at Little Flower School

9/9/2023 Race day schedule:

7:00-7:45am: Packet Pick up

8:00 a.m.: Opening Ceremony

8:15 a.m.: 1-mile Kids’ Run

8:30 a.m.: 5K Run and Walk

9:30 a.m.: Awards Ceremony

Instructors from Hype House Cycle and Fitness Studio will begin warming up the kids under the American flag, which will be hoisted in the air by Tower 9 of Bay District Fire Department.

DJ FI Sound will be there with Jamaal Nunnery MC-ing. Cawffee Pot food truck will be on site the day of the run selling coffee and breakfast sandwiches. Southern Maryland Animal Welfare League (SMAWL) will be on site with information on pets for adoption. Mathnasium will be there with fun games and prizes for kids as well as Connie Gunn of Century 21 for all of your real estate questions. Blue Cheetah Timing will be using their electronic timing system for the US Track and Field Certified Course.

Participants in the Virtual 5K can run or walk anywhere on Sept 9, 2023 and email their results with a screenshot of their app to [email protected] by 11:59pm Sept 9, 2023.

If your business would like to sponsor this event, send them a FB message or an email at [email protected].

Each shirt this year will be a performance material fabric featuring their amazing Gold and Silver Medal Sponsors logos. In addition, the right sleeve of each shirt will feature a tribute logo to local fallen firefighter, Brice Trossbach.

15% of the race proceeds for this event will go to Patriot Organization of the Year winner (announced at Opening ceremony) & 10% to the Patriot of the Year’s organization of choice (also announced at Opening ceremony). Last years recipients were the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and the Lexington Park St. Maries Optimist Club.

Registration is required and may be completed by going to – patriotday5k.org

Gridiron Grill, located at 20855 Callaway Village Way in Callaway, is happy to announce they will be hosting a $2 pint special for anyone who comes in with their race bib on after the race!

