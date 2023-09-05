Jacqueline Marie Bailey, 76 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on August 27, 2023 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

She was born on September 8, 1946 in Maryland to the late Edward Devincent and Catherine Bulgen Devincent.

Jackie was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending quality time with her family. She always had a smile on her face and always had a joke to tell. She enjoyed listening to motown music and spending time with friends. She was a n avid sports fan and loved her Baltimore Orioles and Ravens.

She is survived by her children, Brian Bailey (Darlene) of Severn, MD and Kelly Tucker (Robert, Sr.) of Mechanicsville, MD; siblings, Edward Devincent of Hanover, PA and Debbie Ritter (Richard) of Pasadena, MD; grandchildren, Robert Tucker Jr. (Erica), Kelsey Tucker and Makenzie Bailey; and her ex-husband Bud Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Margaret Devincent.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.