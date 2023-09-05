Donald Wayne McLaughlin, Jr., 57, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at his home on August 23, 2023.

Don was born on June 12, 1966, to Kathleen Ann (Melvin) Kaler and the late Donald Wayne McLaughlin, Sr.

After graduating from high school, while working at Giant Food as an Architectural Draftsman, Don met and married his beloved wife, Elizabeth Jean McLaughlin, on September 21, 1991. Together they had 2 children, Kelly and Madison.

Don is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jean McLaughlin of Mechanicsville, MD; daughters, Kelly Elise Burroughs of Mechanicsville, MD, and Madison Marie McLaughlin of Mechanicsville, MD; grandson, Landon Joseph Burroughs; mother, Kathleen Ann (Melvin) Kaler of Sykesville, MD; and brother, Jason Charles McLaughlin of Sykesville, MD.

Don was a sports enthusiast. He loved playing softball for the Moose Lodge and was a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Orioles fan. He enjoyed being the commissioner of the Moose Lodge Fantasy Football A-League. Don loved his dog, Max.

Don worked for Southern Maryland Oil as a Home Energy Consultant and was once named top salesman of the year and continued to receive top salesman recognition during his years of service.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, for visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Bryantown, MD.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge following the services.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD