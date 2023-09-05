Charles Edward Knott, 74, of Charlotte Hall, MD, formally of Indian Head, MD, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023.

Charlie was born February 26, 1949, in Indian Head, MD, to Albert Tayman Knott and Mary Lucy Baden Knott. He worked as an automotive mechanic for the federal government until 2002 after he suffered a severe stroke. He was an expert in foreign car mechanics. He also did Taxidermy on deer for several years.

Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and visiting friends, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Katie, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed Old Western movies and shows, especially if John Wayne was in them. Charlie loved cracking jokes and telling stories.

Charlie is predeceased by his parents; brother, James Albert Knott; sisters, Catherine M. Cross and Agnes L. Dodson.

Charlie is survived by his daughter, Mary Katharine “Katie” Polk (Craig) of Charlotte Hall, MD; brothers, Joseph Knott, Dennis Knott; sisters, Mary Virginia McLaughlin, Rose Ann Zimmerman, Jean Jones, Dorothy Abell; grandchildren, Danielle, Natalie, Brittney, Haley, Sean; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on September 8, 2023, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with the memorial service beginning at 10:00 am officiated by Father Tietjen at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Inurnment will follow after the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.