Gloria Ann McGee

Gloria Ann Abell, born Gloria Ann Mossberg on January 25, 1958, in North Carolina, passed away on August 23, 2023, at the age of 65 in Leonardtown, Maryland. She was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed.

Gloria was the proud owner of Gloria’s Pawn Shop in Lexington Park for over 30 years. She was known for her kind and generous heart, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Gloria’s dedication to her customers was unparalleled, as she never turned anyone away, regardless of their circumstances.

In her younger years, Gloria began her career working on the water, crabbing and oystering. She later ventured into other small businesses before finding her true calling in the pawn shop industry. Her commitment and hard work allowed her to build a successful business and become a pillar of support for her community.

Outside of her work, Gloria had a passion for singing. She even traveled to Nashville and recorded her own record, showcasing her talent and love for music. Whether she was performing for a crowd or singing at family gatherings, Gloria’s voice brought joy to those around her.

In her free time, Gloria enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and going to Atlantic City whenever she had the opportunity. These hobbies allowed her to connect with nature and find solace in the peacefulness of the water.

Gloria will be forever remembered and cherished by her loved ones. She is survived by her loving boyfriend Donald LaQuay, her children Sherri Biscoe (John) of Drayden, MD, Ronnie Abell of Leonardtown, MD, Amanda Abell-Morgan of Park Hall, MD, Tyler Abell and Brianna Floyd of Leonardtown, MD, and Marianne Abell-Richardson (Mark Jr) of Ridge, Maryland. She was also a proud grandmother to Katie, Corey, Johnathan, Haley, Kaylynn, Candise, Gloria, Calvin Jr., Shane, Josh, Brandon, Bethany, Carson, Nora, Charlotte, Mark, Jaida, and Ainsley. Additionally, she leaves behind her great-grandchildren Kamdyn, Heaven, Kyndrick, Emrieana, Kynstin, Serenity, Kaicen, Cole, and Brentley. Her brothers Keith Mossberg (Zoe) and Timmy Lee Mossberg (Laura) both of Seven Springs, NC, her two sisters Linda and Debbie both of MA.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Roland and Lola Mossberg, her brothers Roger Dale Horn, Roland Mossberg Jr., her sister Sue Tharp, and her granddaughter Cheyenne Pilkerton.

Gloria Ann Abell’s memory will continue to live on through the lives she touched and the love she shared. She will be remembered as a kind-hearted individual who dedicated her life to helping others. May she rest in eternal peace.

Condolences can be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.