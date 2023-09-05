Philip Brandon Needham, 38, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2023.

Brandon was born June 18, 1985, in Virginia Beach, VA, to Paul Brinkley Needham and Cathleen Marie Carpenter (Maine).

Brandon graduated from LaPlata High School in 2003 and then received his Associate’s Degree. He was steadily building his career in information technology, and he was proud to be an accomplished IT professional for an artificial intelligence company.

Brandon was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He is very missed. He is survived by his wife, Christina, and his young children, Aiden, Nora, and Zoe.

He is also survived by his father Paul Brinkley Needham III, his mother Cathleen Marie Carpenter (Maine) and Step-Father John Maine, Father and Mother in Law Brian and Marika Sirois, siblings, Matthew Needham (wife Ashley), David Needham, Preston Tyler Volman (partner Thomas Sliter), K. Tanner Volman (wife Emily ), Jessica Patton (husband Daniel), John P. Maine, Sofia Sirois (fiancé Collin Hunter), his grandparents (Paternal) Betty and Paul Needham, Jr. (Upper Marlboro, MD), maternal Grandparents, Patricia Cade (Clinton, MD) and Kermit Carpenter (Grandy, NC), his aunts, Becky Needham (husband Eric Scheibert) & Christine Carpenter (Clinton, MD), his Uncle Forrest Needham, his nieces, and nephews, and cousins.

Brandon enjoyed making others laugh, streaming his PC gaming, driving his Jeep, making hot sauce from his homegrown hot peppers, and supporting the Redskins. Music has also always been a passion of Brandon’s. He played acoustic guitars and sang in a heavy metal band in his youth. Over the past couple of years, he began creating electronic music and gaining a public following under his alias, Time Strider.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a funeral service on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 1:00 pm officiated by Deacon William Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family immediately following at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.