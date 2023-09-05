James Wesley Locklear, 95, of Waldorf, MD, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by family on August 25, 2023.

James was born August 14, 1928, in Pembroke, North Carolina to Fowler and Lizzy Locklear. He was a veteran of the Korean War and once returning home he worked as an auto mechanic until he retired.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. One of his greatest loves was his large family and spending time with them. He knew the way to get them all together was to call and say “Papa’s cooking.”

James is preceded in death by his parents Fowler and Lizzy Locklear, his siblings Millard Locklear, Smith Locklear, Annabelle Davis, Isabelle Chavis and his daughter Stephanie (Emil) Larkin.

He is survived by his wife Yvonne Locklear with whom he shared 63 years, and his children Tammy (Kenny) Brown, Lenny (Wendy) Locklear, and Michael (Angie) Locklear. He is also survived by his grandchildren Chese’qua Brown, Joshua Brown, Brandon Gaylor, Justin Larkin, Kevin Brown, Brittney Page, Makayla Locklear, Katera Larkin, Jordan Brown, Daniel Locklear, Dakota Brown, Hunter Larkin, Jacob Locklear, and eighteen great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

The family will receive friends at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, on September 8, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm. A private burial will be held at a later date at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.