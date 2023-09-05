George Lee Franklin, 84, of St. Inigoes MD passed away suddenly on August 28, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on July 22, 1939 at the National Homepathic Hospital in Washington D.C. to the late George Harold Franklin Jr. and Gladys Levina Hayden.

George was a lifelong resident of Maryland. He attended the Calvert Homes Elementary School and graduated from Northwestern High School where he met the love of his life, Frieda Ann Purschwitz. They married on July 26, 1957 at Central Baptist Church in Cheverly, MD. Together they celebrated over 66 wonderful years of marriage. He and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., especially to the National Parks and Alaska. Eight days after their wedding his active-duty service with the U.S. Marine Corps took him to Parris Island, S.C. He served his country with the Marine Corp for seven years until his Honorable Discharge in 1964 as a Corporal.

He was employed by Washington Gas Light Company for 38 dedicated years. He worked in the credit department, telephone service and as supervisor his last five years. His hobbies included fishing, model trains, gardening and volunteering with the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. He was one of the founding members of the Kettering Boys Club, a member of the Upper Marlboro Lions Clubs, and a 20-year fireman with Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, where he specialized in fire prevention. He served on the Board of Directors for 10 years.

In addition to his beloved wife, Frieda, George is also survived by his sons, George Lee Franklin, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD and Frederick Alan Franklin (Jeni) of Churchton, MD; his siblings, Ula Marie Lorber (Carl) of Salem, VA, Sandra Jean Barbee of Urbana, VA and Calvin Rees Franklin (Marjorie) of Lewes, DE; his grandson, Samuel Alan Franklin; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Franklin.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service and Fireman’s Prayers recited at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680.

