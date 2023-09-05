Milton George Dartouzos, 82 of La Plata, MD passed away on August 26, 2023 at St. Charles University of MD Regional Medical Center Hospital in La Plata, MD.

He was born on April 16, 1941 in Washington, DC to the late George Milton Dartouzos and Anna Economopoulos Dartouzos.

Milton was a 1959 graduate of Charlotte Hall Military Academy in St. Mary’s County, MD. He entered into the United States Air Force on January 28, 1962 in Baltimore, MD and served until January 21, 1966 from Homestead AFB, Florida. While serving in the military he served as an emergency room medic. Upon leaving the Air Force he furthered his education at the University of Richmond earning his Bachelor Degree in Business. He worked for the Federal Government for 26 years as an Accountant in MD. He then retired to Florida, where he enjoyed making friends and playing Bridge, often competing in various tournaments. He will be buried at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Valley Lee, MD. He was a beloved father and will be missed. He is survived by his previous wife Trudy L. Dartouzos and son Daemon A. Dartouzos.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service officiated by Rev. Greg Syler at 10:00 a.m., at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 19167 Poplar Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

