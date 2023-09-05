Mrs. Shirley “Big Shirl” Rooney (née Pfeifer), 88,

Mrs. Shirley “Big Shirl” Rooney (née Pfeifer) passed away peacefully at home August 24, 2023 in Chesapeake Beach, MD at the age of 88.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Katherine “Kathie” Marie Stapleton (Rick), Prince Frederick, MD, granddaughter and caregiver Jennifer Spadaro, her partner Nicole Raftery, Chesapeake Beach, MD, and grandson John Michael Tierney, Chesapeake Beach, MD, and also by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Francis Theodore “Teddy” Rooney and daughter Robin Marie Rooney Scott of Chesapeake Beach, MD.

Shirley was born on September 16, 1934 in Baltimore, MD to Ignatius John and Katherine Pfeifer. She was a proud National Honor Society student, who skipped two grades to graduate from McKinley Technical School in 1952. Shirley and Teddy met in junior high. They secretly eloped on November 3, 1957, then had their “real” wedding the following year on February 15, 1958. She worked in the Department of Justice for the Attorneys General as an Editor, alongside the Kennedy’s for ten years before starting her family. Shirley was incredibly generous and doting to those she cherished. Anybody who knew Shirley also knew her special friend, Birfy Girl. They left a lasting impression with everyone they met, and will be truly missed.

Visitation: September 5, 2023 10 AM – 12 PM at Rausch’s Funeral Home in Owings, MD. Service will be held at 12:00. Committal Service will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.

Deacon Ed Baker will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shirley’s life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Rausch’s Funeral Home, 8325 Mt Harmony Ln, Owings, MD 20736.

The family asks that you please wear PINK to honor Shirley.