John Thomas Lewne

John Thomas Lewnes was born September 9, 1941 in Annapolis, MD, the son of Francis J. Lewnes and Helen Gray Lewnes. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School until the 7th grade. He then joined the Redemptorist Order of Catholic Priests and attended their colleges in North East, Pennsylvania; Suffield, Connecticut; Ilchester, Maryland; and Esopus, New York.

He left his seminary studies when he was 22 and returned to Annapolis. There he met and married Michael Wilson, who would be his wife for 55 years. They had three children, Tom, Kim, and Karen.

As a child, Jack (John/Johnnie) liked baseball, swimming, fishing, and all things related to nature. He was an avid outdoorsman. He would go on to eventually work at Cypress Swamp Nature Center in Calvert County, MD and write for several nature newsletters and magazines.

Jack had a career in sales at Sears in Annapolis, MD and later in Prince Frederick, MD.

He was a fervent fan of the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Capitals. He also loved the Baltimore Colts and attended many home games when he was younger. When they left for Indianapolis, he disowned them and never uttered their name again.

He was a voracious reader and was rarely without a review or recommendation of a book he was currently reading.

Father of Thomas John Lewnes (Dawn), Kimberly Ann Schoonover (Bruce), and Karen Young, Grandfather of: Amanda Michelle Baker, Shawn Michael Young (Taylor), Brian Thomas Young, Hannah Rose Lee Lewnes, Nathaniel John Charles Lewnes, Matthew Robert Schoonover, and Emily Ann Schoonover. He is also survived by his great grandchildren; Ryleigh Hayden Baker, Chase Michael Silos Baker, Shianne Alania Baker, Quinnley Rose Baker, and his sister Ann Lewnes Dix.

He was loved and will be missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.