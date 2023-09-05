Lawrence Bruno

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of , known to his loved ones as Larry, on August 31, 2023 at the age of 65 in St. Leonard, MD. He was born in Washington D.C. on February 11, 1958 to Nicola and Rose Bruno. He was a 1976 graduate of Bladensburg High School. Larry lived a life of unwavering dedication, love and passion for the things that mattered most to him. Over the course of his 41-year career he served as a Cable Splicer and as a Supervisor and Lead Cable Splicer, NERC underground maintenance and Construction for PEPCO.

In his leisure time, Larry was known for his culinary Maestro, delighting in the creation of meals for his Loved ones. His Crab Cakes were everyone’s favorite. Larry enjoyed Fishing and Crabbing and was a die-hard Redskin Fan. Larry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Debra Bruno and his children

Nicolette Long (Devin), Kristin Gulick (Ryan), stepson-Patrick Shorb (Nicole), his grandchildren Angelina Gulick, Luca Shorb and Caleb Dattilo, his siblings, Anna Lane (Jesse), Nick Bruno (Rose), Rosemary Haven (Mitch), Falco Bruno (Kim), Regina Hawk, Anita Roberts (Mark), and by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association. A viewing is planned for Wednesday Sept 6, 2023, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and Thursday Sept 7 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Rausch Funeral Home 4405 Broomes Island Road Port Republic, MD 20676 with burial to follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens 900 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035.