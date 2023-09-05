Susan Joan Real of North Beach passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by friends and family on September 1st, 2023. She was born September 19th, 1963, to Lorin Ronald and Betty Joan (Kirk) Krusberg in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Susan is survived by her children, John Michael and his wife Elizabeth of Owings, Kevin Andrew and his wife Danielle of Prince Frederick; grandchildren James Fletcher and Theodore Scott; brothers Jack Krusberg and his fiancé Beth, Mike Krusberg; father Lorin Ronald Krusberg; nephew Matthew Krusberg; and her beloved furry child, Stormy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Joan Krusberg.

Susan grew up in Seabrook, Maryland and loved being outdoors. She adored her pony Misty and horse Amber, who went on to be a member of the Barber family with a friend of Susan’s from school. She graduated from DuVal High School in 1981. She moved to Deale, Maryland after the birth of John Michael. Kevin was born not long after. She would live in their home in Deale until 2019. In 2019 she sold her home and lived together with John and his wife Elizabeth for a short time before achieving her dream of living at the beach when she moved to North Beach. She loved working in that little home on 9th street, turning it into her personal oasis. Her greatest joy was sharing her home and her town with visitors and could be counted on to know all the latest and greatest in the town’s real estate market. She will be greatly missed.