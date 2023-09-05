Thomas Ray Gardner, “Bing”, 89, of California, MD, passed away on August 28, 2023 at his home. Born on January 13, 1934 in Wierton, WV, he was the son of the late Glenda Wilson Gardner and the late Earl G. Gardner. Thomas was the loving husband of Barbara Ann Hammett Gardner. In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by his children Jay Gardner of Fredricksburg, VA, Debora Dorsch Brubaker (Richard) of Strasburg, VA, Tee Gardner of Hollywood, MD, Sheryl Dorsch Goss (Steven) of Leonardtown, MD, Patricia Dorsch of Hollywood, MD, Laura Dorsch Calvano (Stephen) of Natural Bridge, VA, Mark Gardner (Sheila) of Indiana, PA, his sister, Shirley Gardner Shaw of Lexington Park, MD, 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Dorsch, and his siblings Glen Gardner and Delores Gardner Sasajima.

Thomas was a resident of St. Mary’s County, MD for over 75 years, and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1951. He then attended St. Mary’s College of Maryland and The University of Maryland, earning his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1961. Thomas served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1961, during which time he was stationed at Ft. Hamilton, NY and Germany. He was an Electronic Engineer for the U.S. Government NESEA for 39 years, retiring in 1992. Thomas was also a math professor at Capitol College of Maryland, a real estate agent, music director of Barbershop Choirs and Quartets, and a church deacon, trustee, and music director at SAYSF Bible Church.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Seek and Ye Shall Find Bible Church, Lexington Park, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM with Tom Hanrahan officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.