Two Flown Out After Motor Vehicle Collision with One Overturned in Hollywood

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, at approximately 9:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

The assignment was soon upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and one trapped.

Crews from Hollywood and Bay District VFD responded to the scene to find two vehicles involved with one overturned in the median, all occupants were out of the vehicles.

Two patients were transported to an area Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.

Photos courtesy of ScanMD.org, and the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.


