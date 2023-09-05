Charles County Cold Case: Murder of Karen Sabrina Wills

September 4th, 2023 marks the anniversary of the homicide of Karen Sabrina Wills, a resident of Waldorf. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Karen and her family.

On September 4, 2001 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at Kings Wharf Place in the Wakefield subdivision of Waldorf, for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside the residence, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigation revealed that the residence was occupied by multiple individuals and that the shots were fired from outside the home.

Karen was 20 years old at the time of her death. She was a sales associate at Marshalls and an aspiring model. She had hoped to become a daycare provider.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers and the CCSO is offering a combined reward of up to $12,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment

