Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Senior Member George Lee Franklin

Obituary: George Lee Franklin, 84, of St. Inigoes MD passed away suddenly on August 28, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on July 22, 1939 at the National Homepathic Hospital in Washington D.C. to the late George Harold Franklin Jr. and Gladys Levina Hayden.

George was a lifelong resident of Maryland. He attended the Calvert Homes Elementary School and graduated from Northwestern High School where he met the love of his life, Frieda Ann Purschwitz. They married on July 26, 1957 at Central Baptist Church in Cheverly, MD.

Together they celebrated over 66 wonderful years of marriage. He and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., especially to the National Parks and Alaska. Eight days after their wedding his active-duty service with the U.S. Marine Corps took him to Parris Island, S.C. He served his country with the Marine Corp for seven years until his Honorable Discharge in 1964 as a Corporal.

He was employed by Washington Gas Light Company for 38 dedicated years. He worked in the credit department, telephone service and as supervisor his last five years. His hobbies included fishing, model trains, gardening and volunteering with the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. He was one of the founding members of the Kettering Boys Club, a member of the Upper Marlboro Lions Clubs, and a 20-year fireman with Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, where he specialized in fire prevention. He served on the Board of Directors for 10 years.

In addition to his beloved wife, Frieda, George is also survived by his sons, George Lee Franklin, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD and Frederick Alan Franklin (Jeni) of Churchton, MD; his siblings, Ula Marie Lorber (Carl) of Salem, VA, Sandra Jean Barbee of Urbana, VA and Calvin Rees Franklin (Marjorie) of Lewes, DE; his grandson, Samuel Alan Franklin; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Franklin.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service and Fireman’s Prayers recited at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680.

The officers and members of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary regret to announce the passing of Senior Member George L. Franklin on August 28, 2023. George was a devoted member of our Department, providing 20 Years of service to his community.

George joined the Ridge VFD in May of 2003 as an Associate Member. He had already been a friend of the Department for years thanks to his wife, RVFD Auxiliary/Associate member Frieda Franklin. In October of 2003, George requested a membership status change to Senior Member, requiring him to complete mandated firefighter training. He successfully completed our in-house Pre-Basic firefighter training and the Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute (MFRI) Firefighter I course in 2004 (at the spry age of 65). During his 20 years with Ridge VFD, he was an active member in numerous Department activities, including fire/rescue response, Department events, Carnival and Community Tree Lighting committees, and closest to his heart, the Fire Prevention committee. As the RVFD Fire Prevention Chair, George was instrumental in the continued success of our fire prevention educational program, earning several awards from the Southern Maryland Fireman’s Association and the Maryland State Fireman’s Association. George also served 10 years on our Board of Directors.

George received many Department awards throughout his years of service, including Rookie of the Year (2004), Firefighter of the Year (2007), the Joseph C. Titus Public Safety and Fire Prevention Award (inaugural year; 2009), and the President’s Award (2012).

Please keep Frieda and the Franklin family in your thoughts during these difficult times.

