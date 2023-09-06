The Week in Winners: Three Winning Tickets Sold in St. Mary’s County and Remain Unclaimed!

With no one having matched all six Powerball numbers lately, the jackpot has grown to $461 million for the Sept. 6 drawing. But three players in Maryland did match enough numbers last week to win $50,000 each.

Similarly, the Mega Millions jackpot has crossed into nine-digit territory, hitting $101 million for the Sept. 5 drawing, as players in Charlotte Hall and Silver Spring matched enough numbers last week to win $10,000 each.



The Maryland Lottery’s biggest prizes of the week, however, were $100,000 scratch-off wins in Dundalk and Hagerstown.

The last Powerball jackpot win came on July 20, when a ticket worth $1.08 billion was sold in California. The jackpot then reset to $20 million, and has been growing ever since. While matching all six numbers results in a jackpot win, matching four of the first five numbers and the Powerball number is good for a $50,000 prize, and last week players in Bel Air, Hyattsville and Mechanicsville did exactly that.

In all, 30 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Sept. 3, and the Lottery paid more than $28.3 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Aug. 28-Sept. 3:

$100,000 Prizes

$50,000 Prize

$50,000 Cash, Golden Ring Exxon, 8605 Philadelphia Road, Rosedale

$20,000 Prizes

Ravens X2, Safeway #1804, 4101 Northview Drive, Bowie

Ravens X2, Linthicum Market, 421 South Camp Meade Road, Linthicum

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Aug. 28-Sept. 3:

FAST PLAY

$10,000 VIP Club ticket sold Sept. 1 at Monument Street Shell, 5000 Pulaski Highway, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Sept. 5)

KENO

$20,050 ticket sold Sept. 1 at Tempo Lounge, 402 Back River Neck Road, Essex (unclaimed as of Sept. 5)

$18,042 ticket sold Aug. 30 at Full House Saloon, 2311 Sparrows Point Road, Sparrows Point (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 26 at Vino 2 Wine & Liquor, 30320 Triangle Drive, Charlotte Hall (unclaimed as of Sept. 5)

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 26 at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli, 1339 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Sept. 5)

PICK 5

Two $50,000 tickets worth a total of $100,000 sold Aug. 28 at 7-Eleven #11682, 7411 Central Avenue, Capitol Heights (both unclaimed as of Sept. 5)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 31 at Bell’s Drive-In Liquors, 5901 Central Avenue, Capitol Heights (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Sept. 2 at Wawa #8501, 516 Main Street, Reisterstown (unclaimed as of Sept. 5)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 30 at Salisbury Quick Stop, 2513 North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury (claimed)

POWERBALL

$50,000 ticket sold Sept. 1 at Wawa #586-E, 601 Hoagie Drive, Bel Air (unclaimed as of Sept. 5)

$50,000 ticket sold Sept. 2 at 7-Eleven #37918, 7501 Landover Road, Hyattsville (unclaimed as of Sept. 5)

$50,000 ticket sold Sept. 2 at New Market Service Center, 29233 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville (unclaimed as of Sept. 5)

RACETRAX

$12,408 ticket sold Aug. 30 at Callaway Shell, 20943 Point Lookout Road, Callaway (unclaimed as of Sept. 5)

$10,959.50 ticket sold Sept. 2 at D&S General Store, 3507 Enterprise Road, Mitchellville (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.