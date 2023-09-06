Police Make Drug Arrest in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, following an investigation, Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit executed a series of search and seizure warrants on Michael Lashawn Johnson, 35, of Lexington Park, and a 2012 Hyundai Genesis Johnson was operating.

With the assistance of units from the Criminal Investigations and Special Operations Divisions, Johnson was located and stopped driving the 2012 Hyundai Genesis. During a search of the vehicle, detectives located quantities of suspected cocaine and fentanyl indicative of possession with the intent to distribute.

Johnson was also in possession of ammunition which he is prohibited from possessing due to a previous disqualifying conviction.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with two counts of Possession with the intent to distribute, two counts of CDS Possession – Not Cannabis, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

