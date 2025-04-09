UPDATE: Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in 2023 Huntingtown Homicide

UPDATE 4/9/2025: Brandon Ross Holbrook, 49, of Reedsville, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on April 8th, 2025, in Calvert County Circuit Court on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, stemming from a September 2023 homicide in Huntingtown.

Holbrook was convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony violent crime, and altering physical evidence. These charges relate to the death of an adult male victim whose body was discovered following a missing persons report.

According to court records, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were first alerted to the incident on September 4, 2023, after a woman reported that her ex-husband, the male victim, was missing. She had arrived at his home on Carl Court in Huntingtown for a custody exchange but found the residence empty. Deputies noted his car was in the driveway, and his cell phone was found inside the house.

The following day, crime scene technicians discovered blood stains in the driveway that tested consistent with human blood. Investigators also found patterns that indicated foul play. Further investigation revealed that Holbrook, the woman’s former partner, had expressed animosity toward the victim.

License plate reader data captured Holbrook’s white Dodge pickup truck leaving Calvert County shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard in the area. On September 5, detectives traveled to Holbrook’s residence in Reedsville, where they located his truck. A strong odor of decomposition was emanating from the truck’s bed, and maggots were visible.

Search warrants later uncovered human remains and blood in the vehicle. Detectives also found cleaning supplies, gloves, and new plastic packaging, along with a store receipt dated the day after the alleged homicide.

Holbrook was arrested on September 6, 2023, and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and related offenses. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, firearm use during a violent felony, and tampering with evidence. The jury returned no verdict on the remaining assault charges.

The trial spanned several days, concluding on April 9, 2025.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

UPDATE 11/20/2023: Today, Brandon Ross Holbrook, 48, of Reedsville, PA, was indicted by a Calvert County Grand Jury and formally charged with the murder of Joseph Shymanski of Huntingtown.

A total of 5 charges were returned by the Grand Jury, to include common law murder, first and second degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Holbrook is due in Calvert County Circuit Court on December 4, 2023 for an initial appearance/arraignment. He is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center.

An indictment is simply a method of charging an individual and does not constitute a finding of guilt or innocence.

UPDATE 10/28/2023: A family member of Joseph posted the following:

“We lost our beloved Joe Shymanski September 3rd, 2023.

Joe was the founder of AJ Photography – business and “Dream Team” partner to Alton McDougle.

Known as photographer and artist by trade, but also a teacher, mentor and friend to many.

To honor his legacy, this Memorial Fund will support high school students studying photography and media in his adopted home of Washington, DC pursue their dreams.

Please see link here:

Thank you to Claire Carlin, the Executive Director of the American Experience Foundation, a DC based 501c3 non profit, for helping get this scholarship fund established. Thank you in advance for your generosity. ”

UPDATE 9/7/2023: Search for Joseph Shymanski -Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau (CIB) continue to investigate the murder of Mr. Joseph Shymanski.

Today, CIB detectives with the assistance of Mifflin County Regional Police Department have discovered human remains that are believed to be linked to the murder of Shymanski.

While we have yet to formally identify the remains discovered, at this time we do believe they are associated with our ongoing investigation.

In wake of this tragic case, our condolences go out to the family of Mr. Joseph Shymanski, especially his children.

Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time. Sheriff Ricky Cox would like to give praise to the deputies, detectives, and first responders across multiple jurisdictions tirelessly working this case.

Detectives continue to investigate to ensure the family receives the closure they deserve, and justice is served. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Det. Wayne Wells at [email protected]



On September 4, 2023 deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Cari Court in Huntingtown, for the report of a missing person.

A preliminary investigation revealed Joseph Anthony Shymanski, 51 of Huntingtown, was reported missing by a family member.

Deputies arrived on scene and an extensive search was conducted. During the course of the investigation detectives determined foul play is suspected and a suspect was developed.

Mr. Shymanski has yet to be located.

Upon developing this new information, detectives from the Criminal Investigative Bureau (CIB) traveled to Reedsville, Pennsylvania and executed several search warrants.

The suspect, Brandon R. Holbrook, 47 of Reedsville, PA, was arrested and charged with Murder-First Degree, Murder-Second Degree, and Assault-First Degree. He remains in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition.

This was determined to be an isolated incident and there are no other suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in regard to this case is asked to please contact Det. W. Wells at [email protected]. Please reference case: 23-62906.

