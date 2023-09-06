Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville That Killed a 51-Year-Old Virginia Man

UPDATE 9/6/2023: On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle collision in the area of Point Lookout Rd and Colton Point Rd in Mechanicsville.

Preliminary investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit revealed a 2011 Ford Ranger operated by a sole occupant was traveling N/B on Point Lookout Road when for unknown reasons a tree fell from the wooded area striking the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene and was identified as Brent Jeffrey Isreal, 51 of King George, VA.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision are asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at [email protected] or by phone (240) 496-6694.

911 callers reported a tree fell onto a vehicle with the occupant possibly trapped.

A helicopter was requested to pre-launch and land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway with the operator unresponsive. First Responders performed life-saving measure on scene before pronouncing the victim deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating the incident. Updates will be provided when they become available. Roadway remains closed for an extended period of time.